Polio this week as of 02 November

- Five change-makers in the Eastern Mediterranean's polio eradication programme -- the GPEI stands tall on the foundation of million of women's efforts and voices. More.
- Rotary Institute: Rotarians, stakeholders and partners from around the world are gathering this week in Basel, Switzerland, to discuss 'the future is now', including a lasting polio-free world for all future generations to come. More.
Summary of new polioviruses this week:
- Pakistan: one positive environmental sample
- Mozambique: one WPV1 case and five cVDPV1 cases
- Botswana: one cVDPV2 environmental sample
- Central African Republic: one cVDPV2 environmental sample
- DR Congo: seven cVDPV1 cases and three cVDPV2 cases
- Madagascar: two cVDPV1 cases
- Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case