Polio this week as of 02 November

  • Five change-makers in the Eastern Mediterranean's polio eradication programme -- the GPEI stands tall on the foundation of million of women's efforts and voices. More.
  • Rotary Institute: Rotarians, stakeholders and partners from around the world are gathering this week in Basel, Switzerland, to discuss 'the future is now', including a lasting polio-free world for all future generations to come. More.

Summary of new polioviruses this week:

  • Pakistan: one positive environmental sample
  • Mozambique: one WPV1 case and five cVDPV1 cases
  • Botswana: one cVDPV2 environmental sample
  • Central African Republic: one cVDPV2 environmental sample
  • DR Congo: seven cVDPV1 cases and three cVDPV2 cases
  • Madagascar: two cVDPV1 cases
  • Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case

