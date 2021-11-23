Polio eradication vaccine investment: how do we ensure polio vaccines are available to keep the world polio-free after transmission of wild poliovirus (wPV) has been interrupted?

Amie Batson, Awi Federgruen, Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, Amanda Glassman, Simba Makoni, Stanley Plotkin Correspondence to Ms Amie Batson; aebatson@gmail.com

Summary box

WHO currently recommends that from 2021 onwards every child should receive at least two doses of inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) to prevent any recurrence of wild poliovirus (wPV) or circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus-induced acute flaccid paralysis cases.

Gavi has forecast that by 2024 as many as 146 million doses of IPV and potentially a further 3 million doses of new IPV-containing hexavalent vaccines could be needed to serve the 70 countries benefiting from its support, globally.

As of 24 August 2021, there has not been a case of wPV anywhere in the world for more than 7 months and we must start planning for the possibility of eradication much sooner than anticipated.

The restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic may finally have brought us this close to eradication.

There is an urgent need for clearer signals from the global health community on the projected demand for IPV and IPV-containing hexavalent vaccines to ensure that investments in production capacity are made by producers and donors in various regions to assure an adequate and timely supply.

Polio eradication is in sight

As of 24 August 2021 there has not been a case of wild poliovirus (wPV) anywhere in the world for more than 7 months. Perhaps this is one of the longest periods, if not the longest, without a case of wPV in the world. We may be much closer to polio eradication than any of us had dared hope. If we are, indeed, entering the final stages of polio eradication, planning for post-eradication is essential to keep the world polio-free.

Since the beginning of 2021, there have been only two reported cases of wPV, compared with 102 cases for the same period in 2020 (January to August). There have been 62 wPV-positive environmental samples reported so far this year till August 2021, compared with 304 for the same period in 2020.1 There have been no wPV-positive samples from Afghanistan for more than 6 months.2 While the polio eradication efforts have made an enormous contribution to COVID-19 control, it may be that the restrictions imposed by the pandemic have brought us this much closer to polio eradication. It is an unexpected synergy. Of course, the reduction in wPV cases in Pakistan may not be sustainable as suggested by Shaikh et al,3 noting their belief that the COVID-19 pandemic may have led to under-reporting in 2020. However, the surveillance networks (including environmental sampling) in both Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to function within the parameters set in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) surveillance indicators.

Some have also noted that the global goal should not focus on just zero cases of wPV, but also on circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) eradication. Chumakov et al4 wrote in June 2021 that the strategy of the GPEI had always been based on stopping transmission of wPV, but:

As the circulation of wild polioviruses dwindled, the importance of cVDPVs increased, and they now cause the majority of paralytic polio cases in the world. The distinction between cVDPVs and wild polioviruses is purely academic because they both transmit readily in poorly immunised communities, cause outbreaks of paralytic disease, and their presence requires the same programmatic response.

As of 24 August 2021, the cumulative cVDPV cases globally were 209 vs 1105 in the entire 2020, and a total of 179 environmental samples were cVDPV-positive compared with 542 in the year 2020.5

As we explain below, cVDPV is linked to today’s use of live oral poliovirus vaccines (OPV). Alternative polio vaccines reduce the risk, including a novel OPV vaccine that has been granted WHO Emergency Use Listing and may permit control of outbreaks with a much lower risk of further cVDPV cases6 and inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV).

Three years after the last case of polio caused by wPV, the world will be declared polio-free. After this, polio immunisation will be needed for many more years, both to prevent possible outbreaks of cVDPV and because polioviruses will persist in vitro for many years.7 An integral part of the new GPEI Strategy 2022–20268 involves closer coordination with broader public health efforts, both to prevent recurrence of polio cases and to leverage the polio infrastructure to benefit other public health emergencies long after the disease has been eradicated.