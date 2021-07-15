Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026: Delivering on a Promise - Stakeholder consultation report (14 July 2021)

INTRODUCTION

Polio Eradication Strategy 2022–2026: Delivering on a promise was developed following a comprehensive assessment of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s (GPEI) management practices and structure, alongside a programme-wide evaluation of the Polio Endgame Strategy 2019–2023 to determine what actions, interventions and transformations will be needed to achieve polio eradication.

The development of the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022–2026 began in July 2020 and was led by a multi-partner working group comprised of external consultants and representatives from the GPEI’s core partners: Rotary International, the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

This consultation process was designed to achieve the following goals:

create a transparent, inclusive strategy development process;

engage a range of audiences with varying types of expertise; and

increase awareness within the global health community that a new 2022–2026 Strategy was under development to replace the 2019-2023 Strategy and prepare for the PostCertification Strategy (PCS).

This report provides an outline of the consultation process, as well as a summary of feedback received and responses from the authors of the strategy in relation to key points raised and questions asked.