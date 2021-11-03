Policy paper: World leaders summit on ‘Action on forests and land use’ (Updated 3 November 2021)

The COP26 World Leaders Summit ‘Action on Forests and Land Use’ event brought together an unprecedented alliance of governments, companies, financial actors, and non-state leaders to raise ambition on forests and land-use.

Political commitment Over 100 leaders, accounting for more than 86% of the world’s forests, committed to work together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 in the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use.