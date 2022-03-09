Policy Paper: Gender and Climate Change Adaptation in the NDCs, February 2022

This policy paper gives a brief overview on how Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) included gender-sensitive aspects into the climate change adaptation content within their national contributions (NDCs)¹. The analysis was realized by means of the Tool for Assessing Adaptation in the Nationally Determined Contributions (TAAN), developed by GIZ.

Key findings

→ Considerably more countries that present an adaptation component refer to gender considerations in their NDC updates, compared to their initial NDCs.

→ Gender considerations are mostly mentioned on a planning level, fewer NDCs are reporting back on gender-responsive implementation, for example in the NDC revision process.

→ References to national strategies and policies on gender prevail, as well as the explicit need for capacity building and women’s empowerment due to their “increased vulnerability”.

→ The number of NDCs referring to gender-disaggregated impacts of climate change and/or gender-responsive budgeting in link with their adaptation priorities has increased with the NDC revision process, although still at a rather low level.