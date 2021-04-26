Policy Instruction on Gender Equality 2021-2025

“We must prioritize and fund services for survivors of all forms of gender-based violence, including sexual exploitation and abuse. And promote the leadership and meaningful participation of women in humanitarian decision-making, including in leadership levels in the humanitarian community. We must address gender inequality, which is the underpinning driver of so many of the problems we have to address.”

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, remarks to the High- level Panel on combatting and preventing sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian crises at the ECOSOC-Humanitarian Affairs Segment, 9 June 2020

I. FACTS and FIGURES

A focus on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in humanitarian action Humanitarian emergencies can have devastating and differential consequences on individuals and communities due to factors such as gender, age, disability, ethnicity, and sexual identity and orientation. Women, persons with disabilities, indigenous persons, persons with diverse gender identity and sexual orientation and identifying as LGBTI, older persons, and adolescent girls – often have additional specific and intersecting vulnerabilities and protection concerns that are further compounded by their sex and gender.

In times of crisis, pre-existing gender inequality can be exacerbated, leading to discrimination, exploitation, and impacting an individual’s access to humanitarian, recovery and development assistance, and their access to human rights. Women and girls have historically been disproportionately affected by crises in comparison to their male counterparts, including reduced life expectancies, maternal mortality, and gender-based violence.

Gender inequality facts and figures: