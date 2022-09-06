Policy on Cash-Based Interventions 2022 - 2026

SUMMARY OUTCOMES

Refugees, IDPs and others of concern will:

Increasingly access CBI as the preferred modality of UNHCR assistance from emergency preparedness and response to the achievement of solutions

Receive CBI that promote inclusion and access to local sustainable services

Access unrestricted CBI along with services as part of a basic needs approach

Participate as partners in the design, delivery and monitoring of CBI to address their protection concerns

Access digital payment solutions where personal data is responsibly managed

Access CBI through collaborative cash approaches that minimize duplication