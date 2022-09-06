World

Policy on Cash-Based Interventions 2022 - 2026

SUMMARY OUTCOMES

Refugees, IDPs and others of concern will:

  1. Increasingly access CBI as the preferred modality of UNHCR assistance from emergency preparedness and response to the achievement of solutions

  2. Receive CBI that promote inclusion and access to local sustainable services

  3. Access unrestricted CBI along with services as part of a basic needs approach

  4. Participate as partners in the design, delivery and monitoring of CBI to address their protection concerns

  5. Access digital payment solutions where personal data is responsibly managed

  6. Access CBI through collaborative cash approaches that minimize duplication

  7. Receive rapid CBI in a simple, efficient, and accountable manner that addresses risks

