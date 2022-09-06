Policy on Cash-Based Interventions 2022 - 2026

SUMMARY OUTCOMES
Refugees, IDPs and others of concern will:
-
Increasingly access CBI as the preferred modality of UNHCR assistance from emergency preparedness and response to the achievement of solutions
-
Receive CBI that promote inclusion and access to local sustainable services
-
Access unrestricted CBI along with services as part of a basic needs approach
-
Participate as partners in the design, delivery and monitoring of CBI to address their protection concerns
-
Access digital payment solutions where personal data is responsibly managed
-
Access CBI through collaborative cash approaches that minimize duplication
-
Receive rapid CBI in a simple, efficient, and accountable manner that addresses risks