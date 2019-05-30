Policy Brief - Returning migrants: Europe’s focus, but at what cost?

Key findings

Migrant arrivals to Europe have dropped substantially. As Europe moves away from a ‘crisis’ response, policymakers are prioritising deterrence and returns.

African countries have low return rates of their nationals residing irregularly in Europe. Pressure on African countries to facilitate forced returns is high and will increase.

The AU and African states have resisted forced returns and insist that returns must be voluntary.

Accepting returns can be perceived as ‘antimigration’ when most Africans view migration positively or rely heavily on remittances.

Politicians can’t be seen to facilitate forced returns, even if the trade-off is development funding from Europe.

Returns are increasingly packaged into Europe’s ‘development’ approach where aid is offered in exchange for helping reduce migration to Europe.

Europe has refocused on questionable informal arrangements as formal readmission agreements have failed.

A country’s willingness to accept forced returns has not been shown to result in a high number of returns, nor is it a clear deterrent.

Expanding lawful migration channels successfully suppresses unlawful migration. However Europe has all but abandoned these proposals.