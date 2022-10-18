Policy Brief - A gendered impact of the hunger and drought crisis in the Horn of Africa

This policy brief combines findings from Plan International's Rapid Gender Analyses conducted in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia and Kenya and existing literature, to present the gendered impacts of the hunger and drought crises in the Horn of Africa.

Introduction and purpose of the policy

Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls.

Plan international has declared a Red Alert, which is the highest level of humanitarian response requiring prioritisation of actions to end the crisis. Through the Red Alert, Plan International aims to scale up the hunger response in Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Sudan.

Interventions include expanding response efforts such as food distribution, cash and voucher assistance, school meals, WASH services, malnutrition screening and nutrition supplementation. In addition, Plan International is providing livelihood protection and support activities.

We believe in the power and potential of every child.

However, this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination. More often, it is girls who are most affected. Working together with children, young people, our supporters and partners, we strive for a just world, tackling the root causes of the challenges facing girls and all vulnerable children.

We support children’s rights from birth until they reach adulthood as well as enable children to prepare for – and respond to – crises and adversity. We drive changes in practice and policy at local, national and global levels using our reach, experience and knowledge.