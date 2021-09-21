Policy Brief: Food security challenges and vulnerability in Small Island Developing States (SIDS), 2021

Achieving food security and improving nutrition are crucial to reach the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Not only they are essential to reach SDG2 – Zero Hunger, but they are also linked to many other SDGs including SDG3 – Good Health and Well-Being, SDG12 – Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG14 – Life Below Water, and SDG15 – Life on Land, among others. The new pilot Multidimensional Vulnerability Index prepared by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the UN Resident Coordinators in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) measures the food security challenges and vulnerability in SIDS.