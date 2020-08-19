Policy Brief: Faith Actors in the COVID-19 Response (August 2020)

With now millions of confirmed cases and well over half a million confirmed deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the immediate and long-term well-being of children, families and communities around the world in fragile and stable, urban and rural contexts alike. Wellintentioned government stay at home orders, school closures, movement restrictions and bans on social gatherings, while critical for containing the virus, have had a significant impact on all aspects of life, including religious life and on communities of faith. Without engagement and concerted support efforts at all levels, COVID-19 and certain aspects of response measures have the potential to lead to catastrophic results for the most vulnerable children, families and communities.

COVID-19 is stretching formal and informal aspects of community life. The pandemic is overwhelming health systems. Country economies are reaching a breaking point, with particularly significant impact for the livelihoods of vulnerable families and those dependent on daily wages. COVID-19 is also affecting community relationships and trust. Lack of trust in government leaders or health officials can lead citizens to be unwilling to accept essential health messages and take the necessary steps to combat the spread of the disease. The stress, fear and emotional vulnerabilities of children and their caregivers can be particularly acute, especially in light of prolonged school closures1 and the uncertainty about their health system’s capacity to withstand the pandemic or how long community and household quarantines will last.

This social isolation contributes to the likelihood that children will experience violence, neglect or abuse. World Vision estimates that up to 85 million children could have experienced physical, sexual and/ or emotional abuse as a result of the quarantines in just May-July alone. The potential for further conflict and cycles of displacement also increases as the pandemic evolves, as communities take measures to avoid infection and mitigate the pandemic’s indirect impacts. Further social breakdown through stigmatisation could drive additional displacement, with particularly significant impact on children. A recent World Vision survey of the situation for migrant and refugee children affected by the Venezuela crisis and living in the region found that many families have lost livelihoods and income to cover basic needs as a result of the pandemic.