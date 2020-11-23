Policy Brief: COVID-19 & Green Recovery (December 2020)

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on children, families and communities around the world. To move from risk to resilience and build back better and stronger, recovery efforts must address key underlying causes of the pandemic: unsustainable economic development, climate change and a collective disregard for the natural environment.

This brief focuses on the links between the pandemic, the destruction of the natural environment and climate change, and calls for systematic change to create a greener, more inclusive and resilient world for children.