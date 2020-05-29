Policy Brief: COVID-19 & Disruptions to Education (May 2020)

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking unprecedented havoc on the lives of millions, creating devastating impacts on children, families and communities around the world. This brief focuses on the pandemic’s impact on children’s education, which cannot be overstated. COVID-19 related school and university closures have disrupted the education of more than 1.5 billion learners—over 90% of the world’s student population.

Where they are able, schools are pivoting towards distance learning solutions. Where that is not feasible, the academic year has effectively halted, denying millions of girls and boys access to learning. The pandemic is radically amplifying preexisting vulnerabilities and the barriers many of the world’s most vulnerable children already faced to enjoy their right to quality, safe and inclusive education. This fundamentally jeopardises the collective progress made toward achievement of Sustainable Development Goal #4 and threatens a backslide in ensuring equitable and inclusive access to education for all.

Disruption to education disproportionately affects the most vulnerable children—those living in poverty, girls, children with disabilities, refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), and others in fragile and conflict-affected contexts.

Moreover, the spread of COVID-19 presents unique threats to children and families who have little or no access to social protection and may be living in high-density urban slums, informal settlements, or crowded refugee camps.

As these most vulnerable children are least likely to have access to alternative education, there will be worsening inequality between those with access to online distance learning and parents better prepared for home schooling, and those without any access to remote learning modalities and/or in home situations not conducive to continuing their studies. While out of school, children will become more vulnerable to engaging in unsafe practices and negative coping mechanisms. School closures will leave them increasingly exposed to violence, neglect, abuse and exploitation.

In situations of existing armed conflict, the risk of recruitment by armed forces or groups has increased, as children experience interruptions to their learning and can feel their opportunity for a bright future is compromised. As schools remain closed, the risk for parties to conflict to occupy education facilities becomes greater, hindering a return to learning for children once COVID-19 related closures end.

School interruptions raise specific concerns for girls. For example, the Ebola epidemic in parts of Africa exacerbated gender inequality and affected countries recorded an increase in physical and sexual violence against girls, adolescent pregnancies and child marriage. In Sierra Leone, school closures due to the Ebola epidemic were linked to 11,000 schoolgirls becoming pregnant and being unable to return to school.4 When schools do re-open, vulnerable children like these may drop out due to their worsened circumstances during the school closures, particularly adolescent girls.

School closures also deprive children of critical learning and development opportunities in safe and protective environments, as well as a sense of stability and belonging to community.

Self-isolation at home as a response to COVID-19 can negatively affect children’s mental health and well-being. For the 368 million children now missing school meals, the lack of access to nutritious food can also have devastating effects on their survival and healthy development.

These most vulnerable children are confronted with the possibility of further losses to their education, leaving them further behind by worsening inequality and jeopardising their future potential.