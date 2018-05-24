Policy Brief: Conflict prevention: what's in it for the AU?

The African Union must play a bigger role in preventing conflict and building sustainable peace.

16 MAY 2017 / BY GUSTAVO DE CARVALHO

Key points

Defining success: The AU’s conflict prevention activities and the definition of successful conflict prevention must be better understood.

Funding: Predictable and increased AU funding should enable more consistent approaches to prevention.

Realistic planning: The AU can strengthen its efficiency by restructuring certain working methods and reinforcing synergies.

Roles and responsibilities: Divisions and departments of the African Union Commission (AUC) should work together, enhancing the role of interdepartmental working groups in conflict prevention and post-conflict reconstruction and development.

Reflection on AU engagements: The AU must reflect on engagements on structural prevention, beyond developing vulnerability assessments, particularly when conflict prevention links to governance, development and human rights.

Operationalising subsidiarity and complementarity: The AU must provide guidance and frameworks for coordinating conflict prevention efforts with Regional Economic Communities, Regional Mechanisms and civil society organisations.

The African Union (AU) has developed several conflict prevention initiatives since its inception in 2002. Now, with the increased expectation for more effective responses to conflicts, the AU must reflect on its different roles and improve its ability to implement policy frameworks with the goal of preventing conflicts and sustaining peace. This brief assesses the role of the AU in conflict prevention initiatives and shares some potential entry points for increased effectiveness.

‘People are paying too high a price and you, the member states, are paying too high a price. We need a whole new approach.’1 This quote, from United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres, reconfirms that the international community needs to do much more to prevent conflicts and sustain peace.

Recently, ‘conflict prevention’ has become a catchphrase often repeated in political speeches2 on conflict management’. Yet there is no satisfactory clarification about what this means.3 There is still uncertainty regarding the definition of successful conflict prevention, and what works in this field.4 Globally, the idea of conflict prevention is part of a powerful rhetoric, but weak in practice.

This is particularly relevant to conflict prevention in Africa. Africa hosts the largest number of countries in a situation of fragility.5 With an increasing number of conflicts globally since 2010,6 Africa has been active in exploring the effectiveness of conflict prevention initiatives, particularly in relation to the conflict prevention role played by regional and sub-regional actors, including the African Union (AU), Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RMs).

This policy brief provides an overview of the AU’s current and expected roles regarding conflict prevention, and recommends possible entry points for strengthening these roles.