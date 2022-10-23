Policy advocacy for building urban economic resilience during and after COVID-19 in the Arab region

E/ESCWA/CL2.GPID/2022/TP.1

Key messages

Building urban economic resilience necessitates achieving the resilience of the local business environment, the labour market conditions, the financial environment, economic governance, and infrastcruture.

The availability of reliable and comparable urban data is central for evidence-based decision making leading to achieving sustainable urban development and the ability to anticipate and recover from shocks.

Addressing the lack of decentralized municipal financing for building, maintaining, and modernizing infrastructure in a smart and orderly manner, coupled with the insufficient capacity of local governments is central to implementing urban development policies and building urban economic resilience.

Diversifying the local economy and building investment hubs within municipalities to identify business and investment opportunities within the city is key to improving the resilience of the local business environment and achieving urban economic resilience.

Building resilience of the local labour market necessitates ensuring diversity, enhancing female labour participation and designing strategies for educational and training reforms.

Strengthening the capacities of local governments and establishing institutional mechanisms aimed at attracting funding addressing local development initiatives including financing small and medium enterprises as they represent an important source of job creation and economic diversification.

Encouraging the inclusion of local development relevant stakeholders in local economic governance processes leading to development of inclusive local economic and social policies.

Arab countries are seeking digital transformation to increasing their ability to withstand future shocks and challenges at varying pace. According to the Arab Digital Economy Index , out of the Arab Countries:

23% can adapt quickly and are extremely resilient in moving forward towards modern applications.

32% have sufficient infrastructure and knowledge to move forward in the medium term, within a period ranging from twoto four years.

45% need access to Internet services and cyber security and must develop strategic plans for transformation and the digital economy to complete the basic communication infrastructure needed for building urban economic resilience.