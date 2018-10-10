10 Oct 2018

Policing the Other: State Instrumentalization of Citizens in the Policing of Foreign Nationals and People on the Move, a series of contemporary case studies

The policing of migration is growing in pervasiveness and form. A manifestation of this approach is seen in the ways civil society becomes entangled in the enforcement of State migration objectives. This is visible through the intent to instrumentalise civilians, or non-State actors, for the policing of people on the move and that of other foreign nationals. Several examples of this exist worldwide in migration management structures including, amongst others

  1. The Kefala labour migrant sponsorship system in the Middle East and the Arab Gulf;

  2. The Search and Rescue Code of Conduct presented by the Italian government to European civil society operating in the Mediterranean Sea in July 2017; and

  3. The expedited recruitment of civilians into border patrol authorities in Hungary. Using a number of case studies (as identified above) this paper aims to conduct a comparative analysis of State practice in the context of the policing of people on the move and foreign nationals, both regular and irregular, and in sovereign territory, as well as externalised border zones.

