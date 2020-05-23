Pocket tool for managing evaluation during the COVID-19 pandemic

Developed by the Independent Evaluation Service (IES) of the Independent Evaluation and Audit Services (IEAS), this publication provides practical guidelines for gender-responsive evaluation management and data collection, structured around the four main evaluation phases: planning, preparation, conduct, and reporting and follow-up. It contains tips and good practices to aid evaluation teams in determining the best course of action for the gender-responsive evaluation or research exercise in the context of COVID-19, while keeping stakeholders engaged and upholding relevant ethical and data protection protocols. It also provides numerous links to remote data collection methods and tools.