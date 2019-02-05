From Planning to Action: Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation Into Development

by Kathleen Mogelgaard, Ayesha Dinshaw, Namrata Ginoya, Marinangeles Gutiérrez, Parvathi Preethan and Jacob Waslander

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Highlights

Mainstreaming adaptation into development efforts has the potential to improve the resilience of development outcomes, contribute to the more efficient use of resources, and avoid investments that unintentionally lead to maladaptation.

Policymakers and development practitioners increasingly recognize the need to anticipate and prepare for the impacts of climate change and are incorporating adaptation objectives into sectoral policies and development plans.

Many tools exist to support these efforts, but mainstreaming plans and policies has been slow to translate into robust action on the ground.

This paper describes enabling factors in the areas of policy frameworks, leadership, coordination mechanisms, information and tools, and supportive financial processes that can help bridge the implementation gap. Real-world examples demonstrate how they can come together to support implementation.

Climate Change Threatens Development Progress

The impacts of climate change—increasing temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, extreme weather events, and sea level rise—have significant implications for human well-being and economic growth. They directly affect development strategies and investments in sectors as diverse as infrastructure, agriculture, water, urban planning, and health.

Policymakers and development practitioners are increasingly recognizing the need to anticipate and prepare for the impacts of climate change. A growing number of countries are including adaptation objectives in their national and subnational development policies, as well as working across sectors and ministries to integrate resilience strategies into planning. More than 30 developing countries describe in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) efforts to incorporate adaptation into national development plans or sectoral policies, and more than half of the adaptation actions described by 41 developed countries in their National Communications were incorporated into broader strategies rather than stand-alone adaptation initiatives. The National Adaptation Plan (NAP) process and climate finance institutions are also helping accelerate the mainstreaming of adaptation.

Mainstreaming adaptation objectives into development plans and sectoral policies pays dividends. Mainstreaming can increase the likelihood of success of development under a changing climate. It can lead to enhanced results across programmatic objectives, contribute to more efficient use of financial and nonfinancial resources, and improve the sustainability and scale of adaptation efforts. Countries ignore climate risks at their peril: According to one analysis (GCEC 2014), US$90 trillion needs to be invested in infrastructure by 2030 to achieve projected growth. Without adequate consideration of the impacts of climate change, such investments are at risk.