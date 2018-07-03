Planners seeking solutions to challenges of climate change in cities

Nairobi, 3 July 2018 — A grouping of planners is calling for action to address the many challenges of climate change in cities.

Operating under the name ‘Planners for Climate Action’ the group is calling for an urgent need to integrate climate change in planning practices, build the capacity of current and future planners, as well as support knowledge development.

“Urban and regional planners want to have a voice and claim their recognition as key players to scale-up climate action. UN-Habitat that convenes the initiative will play a key role in promoting activities of the network from capacity-building to research and advocacy,” the planners said in a communique.

It was formed during COP 23 in Bonn in November last year with the aim of bringing together associations of urban and regional planners from around the world to contribute to the debate and decisions on climate action. You can read the communique