Plan International Policy Statement: 10th African Conference On Sexual Reproductive Health (Freetown Sierra Leone, 2022)

“We need policy reforms that will allow us girls to freely have accesses to contraceptives in hospitals.” Fatmata, 16, Sierra Leone.

After two years of a global shadow pandemic for women and girls, the 10th Africa Conference on Sexual Health and Rights is a critical moment for human rights and gender justice on the Continent to reconvene and re-commit to shared goals, principles and promising practices towards ending sexual and gender-based violence.

Plan International believes that all girls and young women have the right to access quality maternal health and obstetric care services.

Find in this policy brief, WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE to protect the health of adolescent girls and young women across the globe and particularly in Africa and ensure their right to live free from violence is fulfilled.