Piloting the IASC Guidelines on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action: Disability Inclusion in Gender-Based Violence Programming in Jordan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda [EN/AR]

Introduction

The Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) improves the lives and protects the rights of women, children and youth, including those with disabilities, displaced by crisis and conflict. We research their needs, identify solutions and advocate for programs and policies that strengthen their resilience and drive change in humanitarian practice.

With funds received from the Australian government, WRC is supporting the work of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Task Team mandated to develop global Guidelines on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action, assuming a technical lead role to:

ensure gender is mainstreamed across the IASC Disability Guidelines in consultation with humanitarian stakeholders; draft and pilot sector-specific guidance for GBV prevention and response actors on disability inclusion (completed in February 2019); and develop and deliver training packages to support the rollout and implementation of the IASC Disability Guidelines (planned in 2019-2020).

This report summarizes the main outcomes and learning derived from the pilot projects implemented by a consortium of organizations engaged in humanitarian action in Jordan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda (objective 2). In particular, we are grateful to Allianza por la Solidaridad (ApS) in Jordan, Family Planning Association (FPA) in Sri Lanka, and the National Union of Women with Disabilities in Uganda (NUWODU), together with their consortium partners, for leading pilot activities.