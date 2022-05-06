Pilot project for the socio-economic insertion of vulnerable population in a situation of mobility implemented under the interministerial commission for comprehensive migration management (CIAIMM in spanish)

According to official figures from the Government of Panama, between January and December 2021, more than 133,000 people would have crossed irregularly the border between Colombia and Panama, a geographical area better known as the Darien Gap. Nearly 90,000 of these people were Haitian nationals, albeit mostly originating from Brazil and Chile where the majority have lived following the devastating 2010 earthquake that shook that small island nation causing around 250,000 deaths and displacing more than 1.5 million people. A considerable number of children part of these mixed movements were born in Brazil or Chile and have therefore Brazilian or Chilean nationality.

The movement of Haitian nationals across the American continent marked a new trend in human mobility in the Americas in the second half of 2021.

UNHCR / ACNUR – March 2022 Increased insecurity as well as the gradual deterioration in the socioeconomic conditions in their country of origin and the absence of work or legal alternatives to stay in the countries of previous residence -particularly exacerbated by the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemictriggered a journey northward of tens of thousands of people of Haitian origin in the Americas. These movements -mixed in nature- began arriving at Mexico’s southern border as of March 2021, giving rise to a situation without precedents for both host communities and Mexican authorities.

Their need of protection, coupled with the impossibility of returning to their country of origin and the absence of legal alternatives to remain in -or transit through- Mexico, prompted a sharp increase in the number of people claiming asylum before the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR). In a year in which the number of people claiming asylum in Mexico surpassed all historical figures with more than 131,000 claims, COMAR - with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) - registered more than 62,804 asylum seekers of Haitian nationality, including their dependents, mostly of Brazilian and Chilean nationality.

According to UNHCR’s Annual Statistical Report, as of 31 December 2021, 4% of the 73,504 recognized refugees in Mexico were of Haitian nationality. Likewise, 33% of the total 157,180 asylum seekers as of 31 December 2021 were Haitian.

According to the latest Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) presented by IOM in 2022 entitled Profiling of the population of Haitian origin in Mexico, 74% of the people consulted stated to have an intend to remain in the country. This data, together with the percentage of negative cases of refugee status recognition, puts on the table the need for legal alternatives for these people to remain, taking into account that this is a population group that requires special consideration in view of their protection needs.