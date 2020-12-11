Photo story: A year in pictures 2020

An extraordinary year in images 2020 has been a year like no other. This collection of images, from December 2019 to November 2020, documents a year in which MSF teams around the world responded to crises, emergencies and pressing healthcare needs.

A diverse range of staff, local and agency photographers captured our teams at work responding to outbreaks of measles and tuberculosis; plucking people from the Mediterranean Sea; providing assistance to people who have been displaced or who have been caught up in conflict; giving medical care to people in the wake of disaster, such as the Beirut explosion or storms in El Salvador.

But it is the COVID-19 pandemic which resonates. This collection includes images from our response to the pandemic from around the world. But, strikingly, they cover a number of countries in which MSF teams responded on a scale which would have been unthinkable before the pandemic: nursing homes in Spain and the United States; hospitals in Brazil and Switzerland; refuges for vulnerable people in Belgium and France.

This selection of 53 images tell just some of the multitude of stories of our medical and humanitarian activities in over 80 countries over the last 12 months.

Click here for Photo story