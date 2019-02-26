Perspectives Issue No. 33 - A brief overview of solutions to climate change related impacts across Sub-Saharan Africa

Globally, discussions on the cause and impact of a rapidly changing climate are taking new directions. There is now a growing interest in solutions based on existing indigenous knowledge, greater awareness and the spread of innovation. Recent research studies in resource-rich countries in Sub-Saharan Africa such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya indicate drastic deterioration rates of the environment. Key stakeholder organizations within the Regional Sustainability Network highlight their experiences working for and with communities in different thematic areas, with the aim of driving the sustainability agenda.