26 Feb 2019

Perspectives Issue No. 33 - A brief overview of solutions to climate change related impacts across Sub-Saharan Africa

Report
from UN Environment Programme
Published on 26 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (645.18 KB)

Globally, discussions on the cause and impact of a rapidly changing climate are taking new directions. There is now a growing interest in solutions based on existing indigenous knowledge, greater awareness and the spread of innovation. Recent research studies in resource-rich countries in Sub-Saharan Africa such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya indicate drastic deterioration rates of the environment. Key stakeholder organizations within the Regional Sustainability Network highlight their experiences working for and with communities in different thematic areas, with the aim of driving the sustainability agenda.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.