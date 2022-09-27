World

A perspective on urban health systems and research for equitable healthcare in Africa

Ibukun-Oluwa Omolade Abejirinde, Uchenna Gwacham-Anisiobi, Clara Affun-Adegbulu, Jef Vanhamel, Sara Van Belle, Bruno Marchal

Key messages

  • Urbanisation in Africa poses complex challenges for health due to ill-informed planning and governance, worsening gaps in the built environment and the quadruple burden of disease.

  • Achieving equitable urban (health) benefits requires a framework for understanding how urban health systems are conceptualised, planned and governed.

  • Five approaches and frameworks for analysing or implementing urban health strategies in sub-Saharan Africa were identified, but there is limited evidence on their use and effectiveness for informing equitable urban health systems.

  • Participatory research and theory building can inform contextual adaptation of frameworks which are effective in other settings, contributing to closing gaps in differential outcomes.

Read the full report.

