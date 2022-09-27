A perspective on urban health systems and research for equitable healthcare in Africa

Ibukun-Oluwa Omolade Abejirinde, Uchenna Gwacham-Anisiobi, Clara Affun-Adegbulu, Jef Vanhamel, Sara Van Belle, Bruno Marchal
Key messages
-
Urbanisation in Africa poses complex challenges for health due to ill-informed planning and governance, worsening gaps in the built environment and the quadruple burden of disease.
-
Achieving equitable urban (health) benefits requires a framework for understanding how urban health systems are conceptualised, planned and governed.
-
Five approaches and frameworks for analysing or implementing urban health strategies in sub-Saharan Africa were identified, but there is limited evidence on their use and effectiveness for informing equitable urban health systems.
-
Participatory research and theory building can inform contextual adaptation of frameworks which are effective in other settings, contributing to closing gaps in differential outcomes.