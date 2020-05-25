Persons with disabilities in armed conflict: Inclusive protection

More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with disabilities, 16 per cent of which are attributable to armed conflict. Everyone living in the shadow of conflict faces unthinkable challenges in striving to protect themselves and their loved ones.

For persons with disabilities, those challenges can be even more daunting. Many come up against additional barriers in seeking protection. Some, particularly women and girls with disabilities, are physically unable to flee violence and many are vulnerable to human rights violations, violence and abuse, including sexual abuse.

International humanitarian, human rights and refugee law require States to protect and assist persons with disabilities at all stages of the conflict cycle.

Read more on UNOCHA.