07 Sep 2018

Performance Analysis for Phase II - UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on Female Genital Mutilation: Accelerating Change

Report
from United Nations Population Fund, UN Children's Fund
Published on 06 Sep 2018 View Original
Download PDF (7.39 MB)

Author: UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on Female Genital Mutilation

As the largest global programme addressing FGM, the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting: Accelerating Change plays a critical role in achieving Target 5.3 which calls for the elimination of all harmful practices by 2030, under the Sustainable Development Goal 5. The main document analyses, "How to Transform a Social Norm," is a three-part reflection on Phase II (2014-2018).

In 2017, the Joint Programme completed Phase II, 2014-2017.

This companion booklet demonstrates the Key results during Phase II. The booklet points to the positive difference the Joint Programme has made in galvanizing support for the elimination of FGM: more than 24.6 million individuals made public declarations of FGM abandonment, some 3.3 million women and girls accessed prevention, protection and care services across 16 countries, and 13 countries have laws banning FGM with similar laws pending in three more countries. This gives us confidence in the sustainability of interventions.

