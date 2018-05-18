PEPFAR’s Impact on Global Health Is Fading

During its fifteen years, PEPFAR has become one of the most important global health initiatives ever launched. However, its influence is fading, threatening the global fight against HIV/AIDS as the struggle against the pandemic faces a turning point.

Expert Brief by David P. Fidler

On May 27, 2003, the U.S. Congress appropriated $15 billion for a five-year plan to tackle the HIV/AIDS pandemic, heeding President George W. Bush’s call in his State of the Union address for a “work of mercy” for HIV/AIDS victims in Africa and the Caribbean. This legislation launched the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, the largest commitment ever made by any country to fight a disease.

Accolades for PEPFAR on its fifteenth anniversary celebrate what it has achieved, particularly its success in increasing the number of people on lifesaving antiretroviral (ARV) drugs. Without it, hopes for ending HIV/AIDS as a global threat within the next fifteen years would be inconceivable. The program’s impact places it in the pantheon of iconic U.S. policy efforts, such as the Marshall Plan and the Apollo space program.

