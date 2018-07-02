02 Jul 2018

PEPFAR 2018 Annual Report to Congress

Report
from Government of the United States of America
Published on 01 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (8.64 MB)

Thanks to American leadership, we are at an unprecedented moment in the global HIV/AIDS response. For the first time in modern history, we have the opportunity to control a pandemic without a vaccine or a cure. We have the tools to do this, but the key will be delivering comprehensive implementation on a larger scale to reach people already living with HIV and prevent new infections. Controlling the HIV/AIDS pandemic will lay the groundwork for eventually eliminating or eradicating HIV, which will be possible through continued and future scientific breakthroughs in vaccine development and cure research.

In 2003, when the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) was launched, these possibilities were unimaginable. Today, with strong bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress and through three administrations, PEPFAR has saved millions of lives, prevented millions of new HIV infections, and changed the very course of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Dedicated to transparency, accountability, and efficiency, the U.S. government – through PEPFAR – supports lifesaving HIV treatment for more than 13.3 million people globally, has enabled more than 2.2 million babies to be born HIV free, and assists more than 6.4 million orphans, vulnerable children, and their caregivers. Today, as we celebrate 15 years of saving living through American generosity and partnerships, PEPFAR is firmly poised to help end the pandemic as a public health threat.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.