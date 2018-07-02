PEPFAR 2018 Annual Report to Congress

Thanks to American leadership, we are at an unprecedented moment in the global HIV/AIDS response. For the first time in modern history, we have the opportunity to control a pandemic without a vaccine or a cure. We have the tools to do this, but the key will be delivering comprehensive implementation on a larger scale to reach people already living with HIV and prevent new infections. Controlling the HIV/AIDS pandemic will lay the groundwork for eventually eliminating or eradicating HIV, which will be possible through continued and future scientific breakthroughs in vaccine development and cure research.

In 2003, when the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) was launched, these possibilities were unimaginable. Today, with strong bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress and through three administrations, PEPFAR has saved millions of lives, prevented millions of new HIV infections, and changed the very course of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Dedicated to transparency, accountability, and efficiency, the U.S. government – through PEPFAR – supports lifesaving HIV treatment for more than 13.3 million people globally, has enabled more than 2.2 million babies to be born HIV free, and assists more than 6.4 million orphans, vulnerable children, and their caregivers. Today, as we celebrate 15 years of saving living through American generosity and partnerships, PEPFAR is firmly poised to help end the pandemic as a public health threat.