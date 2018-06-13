Peoples under Threat 2018 – Online map and global ranking on genocide

Screenshot of the interactive content as of 13 Jun 2018.

Peoples under Threat 2018: Government crackdowns on freedom of speech and political opposition now key factors in threat of mass killing and other violence

About this map

The Peoples under Threat ranking highlights countries most at risk of genocide and mass killing. The ranking is created by compiling data on the known antecedents to genocide or mass political killing.

Click on a country to view its Peoples under Threat information. The large orange number indicates the country's position in the ranking.

The arrows indicate how much that country has fallen or risen by since last year's ranking. Horizontal arrows indicate no change.

