People over 60 have been hardest hit by COVID-19 in the Americas

PAHO calls on countries to adapt health systems to better meet the needs of older adults

Washington D.C., September 30, 2020 (PAHO) – Health systems in the Americas are not adequately responding to the needs of older adults and must be adapted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, say experts at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). For the International Day of Older Persons on October 1, the organization is calling for comprehensive, person-centered, integrated care and primary health services that are responsive to older people´s needs.

While everyone is at risk of contracting COVID-19, older persons are far more likely to experience severe disease following infection, with those over 80 years old dying at five times the average rate. A United Nations Report “The Impact of COVID-19 on Older Persons” suggests that this may be due to underlying conditions, which effect 66% of those aged 70 and over.

This is also the case in the Americas, where most COVID deaths occur in those aged 70 and over, followed by people between the ages of 60-69 years.

While older persons receiving long term care have been hardest hit, accounting for 40-80% of COVID-19 deaths worldwide, in the Americas where the care of older adults is more likely to take place in the home, physical distancing is a particular challenge.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has really emphasized the needs and vulnerabilities that older persons have when it comes to their right to health,” said Carissa F. Etienne, PAHO/WHO Director. “Too often, we are not hearing their voices and perspectives when it comes to their care. Older people have the same right to care as anyone else. No lives are more valuable than others.”

Healthy aging is about developing and maintaining functional abilities that enable well-being in old age.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 50% of older populations in some low- and middle-income countries lacked access to some essential health services - an issue that the pandemic has only exacerbated.

But guaranteeing that older adults have access to essential health services isn´t enough, noted Enrique Vega, head of the Healthy Life Course Unit at PAHO. Services must also be adapted to the specific needs of older people.

"How each individual older person might be affected by COVID-19, or any other disease, depends on their overall physical and mental health, so care and treatment should always take this into consideration,” he added.

The Decade of Healthy Aging

The year 2020 marks the start of the Decade of Healthy Aging, which highlights the need for governments, civil society, international agencies, the media and others to work together to improve the lives of older people, their families and their communities, and to tackle ageism and stigma. .

“Healthy aging is about developing and maintaining functional abilities that enable well-being in old age,” said Vega. “COVID-19 has exposed not only the fragility of older adults, but also that of the systems and settings that support them.”

