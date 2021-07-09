People in Food Crisis or Worse: Numbers Explained

The magnitude and severity of food crises worsened in 2020, driven by conflict, climate shocks and the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP's warnings, at the beginning of 2020, of a sharp rise in acute food-insecure people are steadily materializing, pointing to a grim outlook for 2021, with millions at risk of sliding into famine.

The following document, produced by the Research, Assessment and Monitoring Division, aims to clarify the different figures and data used by WFP advocacy initiatives.