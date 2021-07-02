People at the Centre: The Intersection of Age, Gender and Diversity - Age, Gender and Diversity Accountability Report 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In 2020, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, continued to build on its long-standing work integrating age, gender and diversity (AGD) into its policies, programmes and advocacy, all while adapting to the effects of COVID-19 on its work with and for forcibly displaced and stateless people.

This report reviews UNHCR performance against its Age, Gender and Diversity Policy, updated in 2018. It evaluates UNHCR external and internal actions on AGD in 2020, identifies successes and challenges, highlights operational practices and offers recommendations.

The report employs an intersectional lens, meaning that it takes account of the interplay between multiple age and gender dimensions, as well as other diversity characteristics. It also recognizes how different individuals with different, including multiple, AGD characteristics experience the world, and on that basis, it provides recommendations for appropriate interventions and solutions for forcibly displaced and stateless persons across the globe.

The following section summarizes key findings in the six areas of engagement under the Policy. Recommendations on UNHCR actions for strengthening inclusion of AGD considerations across its operations and programmes are presented in the conclusion of this report.