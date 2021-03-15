The Peacewriter Prize is a writing competition seeking bold and innovative responses to the world’s peacemaking challenges. Winning entries are published by HD and included in the briefing material for participants at the annual Oslo Forum.

About the prize

Entries should take the form of an essay, of no more than 3,000 words, on a specific thematic or geographic topic in the field of conflict mediation and peacemaking. Fresh, creative and innovative ideas are paramount.

Wherever possible, authors should draw on their own experience of living, working in or researching conflict-affected or post-conflict societies. Entries that address emerging issues in peacemaking, or that look ahead to mediating the potential conflicts of the future, are also encouraged.

Entries are welcomed from authors at any stage of their career.

The winning entry is published online by HD and promoted on social media and within HD’s network of conflict mediation practitioners and policymakers. A prize of 1,000 Swiss Francs is awarded to the author of the winning entry. Runners-up of sufficient quality will also be considered for publication by HD.

Previous winning entries are available below.

How to enter

The Peacewriter Prize is currently accepting submissions. The closing date is 23.59 (CET) Sunday 2 May 2021.

SUBMIT AN ENTRY

HD retains copyright of published entries but can provide the author(s) with written authorisation to release the paper elsewhere upon request. HD may contact the author(s) to request edits to a submission before publication and reserves the right not to award the prize. The competition is not open to current HD staff or consultants. Authors must be at least 18 years old at the time of entry.