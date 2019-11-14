14 Nov 2019

Peacekeeping in Africa: Fostering Partnership and Synergies

Report
from International Peace Institute
Published on 12 Nov 2019 View Original

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), in collaboration with the Permanent Missions of Ghana, the United Kingdom, and Norway, co-hosted a half-day conference on the theme “Peacekeeping in Africa: Fostering Partnership and Synergies.” IPI and Wilton Park were partners for the conference, which took place in the ECOSOC Chamber of United Nations Headquarters in New York on November 12th.

Director of IPI’s Brian Urquhart Center for Peace Operations, Jake Sherman, chaired and moderated the opening session with Dame Karen Pierce, Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the UN, Mona Juul, Permanent Representative of Norway to the UN, Martha Pobee, Permanent Representative of Ghana to the UN, Major General Francis Ofori, Commandant of KAIPTC, and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for UN Peacekeeping.

The conference focused on cooperation among partners in peacekeeping operations, as well as the shared commitment to address the challenges facing peacekeeping, focusing on the African Continent. Speakers presented policy recommendations in support of current peacekeeping challenges including: reinforcing UN-Africa peace and security partnerships, ensuring the long-term impact of peacekeeping missions, and increasing cooperation with African regional and sub-regional security frameworks.

The event brought together member states, the African Union, African Regional Economic Communities, think tanks, and other international partners.

Watch full event video here on UN Web TV

