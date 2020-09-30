Peacebuilding and sustaining peace - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/976–S/2020/773)

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 72/276, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to submit to it during its seventy-fourth session, a detailed report in connection with the next comprehensive review of the United Nations peacebuilding architecture, focusing on continued implementation of resolution 70/262 and progress in the implementation of the recommendations and options contained in his report on peacebuilding and sustaining peace (A/72/707-S/2018/43). In its resolution 2413 (2018), the Security Council took note of that request.