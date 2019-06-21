Peacebuilding and sustaining peace: Report of the Secretary-General (A/73/890–S/2019/448) [EN/AR]
Peacebuilding and sustaining peace
I. Introduction
- In April 2018, at a high-level meeting of the General Assembly and in a briefing to the Security Council, I renewed the commitment of the United Nations to building and sustaining peace. In the twin resolutions adopted in 2016 on the review of the peacebuilding architecture (Assembly resolution 70/262 and Council resolution 2282 (2016)), Member States stressed that, while Governments have primary responsibility for peacebuilding and sustaining peace, the international community, including the United Nations system, can do more to build peaceful and resilient societies. In my report of 2018 on peacebuilding and sustaining peace (A/72/707–S/2018/43), I provided an update on the progress made in the implementation of the resolutions and presented specific recommendations for addressing existing gaps. The present interim report, submitted pursuant to paragraph 3 of the twin resolutions on the follow-up to the report of the Secretary-General on peacebuilding and sustaining peace (Assembly resolution 72/276 and Council resolution 2413 (2018)), provides an update on the implementation of the recommendations and options of the previous report, including those on the financing of United Nations peacebuilding activities. Of the 42 recommendations outlined in my 2018 report, 38 are currently being implemented. There has been limited progress with respect to four recommendations relating to financing, which is the prerogative of Member States. While the present report indicates that progress is being made overall, it is too early to measure the substantial benefit of many of those recommendations. As requested by the Assembly in its resolution 72/276, I will submit a detailed report, during its seventy-fourth session, on the continued implementation of resolution 70/262 and on progress on the implementation of the recommendations and options contained in my 2018 report.