Peacebuilding and sustaining peace: Report of the Secretary-General (A/73/668–S/2022/66) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Summary

The present report is submitted in support of the high-level meeting of the General Assembly during the seventy-sixth session, focused on financing for peacebuilding. In the report, the Secretary-General argues that current financing for prevention and peacebuilding remains inadequate given the increase in violent conflicts, their changing, protracted and complex nature and their dire consequences.

The costs of responding to crises have become unsustainable; prevention of conflicts and investing in building and sustaining peace have the potential to reduce costs for Member States on crisis response. The linkages among peacemaking, peacekeeping, peacebuilding, development and humanitarian action are integral and mutually reinforcing, and there is a need for funding across the peace continuum. As highlighted in the 2020 review of United Nations integration, there is a need for the United Nations to provide a strong ecosystem to make the “triple cross pillar nexus” a reality, and promote the transformative, prevention-focused and conflict-sensitive responses required to accelerate action to achieve the 2030 Agenda. An array of financing mechanisms and sources are required for peacebuilding activities of national Governments, civil society, women, youth and United Nations entities, including through domestic resources, voluntary and assessed contributions from Member States and innovative partnerships