Peace – putting the genders on an equal footing

As a feminist peace organization, cfd works with a broad and positive interpretation of the concept of peace, which encompasses all forms of violence, exclusion, and discrimination. The term peace not only implies the absence of war or physical violence, but also equality and justice for all people, no matter their (biological and social) gender, sexual orientation, origin, social status, political convictions, or religious beliefs.

cfd’s main focus is on achieving equal rights and gender equality for women and girls. This requires gender-specific structural discrimination to be analyzed.

Thinking globally

What does this mean in practical terms? cfd implements projects in Switzerland and abroad with the aim of promoting social peace through gender equality. We concentrate on three sectors: gender violence, promoting women in economic terms, and including them on a social level.

In Switzerland, for example, in addition to our efforts to combat violence against women (16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign), we run a professional mentoring scheme for highly qualified migrant women. What does this scheme have to do with peace? Our understanding of peace embraces the economic empowerment of women who experience structural discrimination, which contributes to a more just and peaceful society. Through its work, cfd calls structures of power and oppression into question, especially in cases where multiple discrimination is at play (gender and migration).

By implementing its international cooperation projects, cfd is supporting the equal social, political, legal, and economic participation and involvement of all people. In Israel, for example, our Soot – Stimme project aimed to strengthen Arab women’s participation in politics. Palestinian women hold less than 5 per cent of Israel’s political positions, resulting in their concerns drawing little attention from political bodies and their position being undermined. Project participants learn to speak up (Soot in Arabic) for the rights of women and children, and to combat discrimination, prejudice, and violence.

Human rights-based approach

On a political level, cfd is, of course, also committed to taking a human rights-based approach and ensuring that the voice of civil society is heard by political decision-makers. This is why national and international networking is one of cfd’s primary duties. cfd is a member of the steering group of the NAP 1325 project (Women, Peace, and Security), the NGO Coordination post Beijing (which oversees monitoring carried out by CEDAW, among other things), the Forum for Human Rights in Israel/Palestine, and the Core Group Network Istanbul Convention, etc. Wherever possible, cfd takes part in and actively shapes debates on gender equality, peace, and migration policy.