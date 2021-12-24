World

Peace Dividends: Newsletter of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, November 2021 – Vol. 1, Issue 1

In this Issue

Lead Story: Implementing the Continental Agenda of Peace, Security and Stability

Engagements of the AU Peace and Security Council Preventive diplomacy and mediation efforts

Promoting good governance, democracy, and human rights

Security sector reform and disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration

African Standby Force

Promoting inclusivity: women, youth and children

Advancing border governance and integration in Africa Conflict and crisis situations

