11 Jan 2018

Peace and Security Council Report No 98 | December 2017

from Institute for Security Studies
Published on 13 Dec 2017
In this issue
On the Agenda
The 30th AU summit will be an opportunity to start implementing AU reforms.

Ten new members of the PSC will be elected at the summit.

Clarifying the relationship between the AU and RECs is on the reform agenda.

Situation Analysis
Parliamentary elections are on the cards for Guinea- Bissau in 2018.

Addis Insight
An analysis of the work of the PSC this year shows fewer meetings were held on crisis situations.

Election observers need to up their game in 2018 if they are to remain relevant.

In the past year the AU has taken some steps towards silencing the guns.

PSC Interview
The PSC Report speaks to the AU head of con ict prevention and early warning.

