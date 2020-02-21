PDC Global DisasterAWARE®

Powered by DisasterAWARE® All-Hazard Warnings, Analysis, and Risk Evaluation System is an integrated platform providing situational awareness, decision support, and information exchange capabilities to disaster management decision makers. DisasterAWARE® continually monitors information feeds from reliable meteorological and geological agencies around the world ensuring accurate, real-time reporting of Hazard events.

DisasterAWARE® is made available in free-access (public) and limited-access (password-protected) versions around the world to support early warning and humanitarian assistance activities in the realm of disaster management and risk reduction.