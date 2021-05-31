PBC Chair’s Remarks: Stockholm Forum on Peace and Development “Promoting Peace in the Age of Compound Risk”, for Panel “Good Peacebuilding Financing: Doing More, Doing Better”, 5 May 2021

I thank the Stockholm Forum organizers for inviting me to this timely discussion and I am pleased to address this panel as the Chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission.

Given the strong case for peacebuilding and sustaining peace that has been made time and time again, there is indeed a mismatch between rhetoric and reality. Peacebuilding is chronically underfunded and peacebuilding financing remains unpredictable and heavily dependent on a small group of donors. As we all know, Official Development Assistance to conflict-affected countries has been under severe pressure, and has worsened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we acutely need to “double down” and prioritize peacebuilding financing and achieve maximum effect for our investments.

The Peacebuilding Commission has consistently called for adequate, predictable and sustained resources for peacebuilding. The Commission’s work on financing for peacebuilding culminated in the organization of its annual session in November 2020 under that theme. The PBC has also helped to mobilize needed resources for peacebuilding priorities in different contexts around the world. One of last year’s notable successes included mobilizing nearly $203 million in bilateral and multilateral commitments in support of Burkina Faso’s priority action plan.

The Peacebuilding Commission has also encouraged Member States to respond to the Secretary-General’s call for a “quantum leap” in contributions to the UN Peacebuilding Fund as an indispensable risk-tolerant tool in support of nationally owned peacebuilding efforts, including in facilitating transitions, supporting gender equality and women’s and youth empowerment, and supporting cross-border and regional approaches.

In their 2020 twin resolutions on the UN peacebuilding architecture review, the General Assembly and the Security Council recognized the issue of financing as a critical challenge, and decided to convene a high-level meeting at the 76th session of the General Assembly to advance, explore and consider options for ensuring adequate, predictable and sustained financing for peacebuilding, and affirmed their commitment to pursuing action-oriented outcomes. Mandated by the resolutions, the Commission will play a key role in convening relevant stakeholders and generating inputs for the meeting as well as action-oriented recommendations.

We are already seeing the drive towards action-oriented outcomes. In January, a PBF Replenishment Conference mobilized $439 million in commitments and pledges for the Fund’s 2020-2024 Strategy.

Furthermore, complementary efforts are being exerted to explore more innovative financing to mobilize additional resources for peacebuilding. For example, a PBF project in Colombia is supporting seven private-sector investments in conflict-affected areas through blended finance mechanisms, including credits and guarantees. We are also keen on forging new strategic partnerships, including with international financial institutions and development finance institutions to scale up our collective efforts for more effective peacebuilding financing.

While this is positive news, it is still not enough. Financing UN peacebuilding activities should be seen against the backdrop of total financial resources available for conflict affected countries. Over the last ten years the international community spent $349 billion on humanitarian responses, peacekeeping and in-donor refugee costs. It is critical therefore that member states do more to prioritize resources for more effective peacebuilding and sustaining peace. Given this, I will continue to use my role as PBC chair to facilitate member states’ consideration of the full range of peacebuilding financing proposals, as well as those set out by the Secretary-General in his 2018 Report on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace in order to ensure higher predictability and sustainability of peacebuilding funding.

In pursuing better financing of peacebuilding efforts, we need also to examine additional options aimed at reducing fragmentation of the various funds to increase efficiency in the use of peacebuilding funds in the broader context, in cooperation with host governments and international financial institutions. In this regard, I welcome discussions on the concept of good peacebuilding financing, which includes proposals on multi-year commitments and more coherent approaches within and between donors and IFIs. I acknowledge the valuable role of Sweden in taking this concept forward.