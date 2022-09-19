Pathways to Transforming Education: Proven solutions from social entrepreneurs

Education at Catalyst 2030

While the world has taken various steps towards achieving quality education for all, the statistics remain alarming. One in 20 children lack access to basic education and two out of five children are not enrolled in secondary education. In a survey undertaken as part of the 2021 The People’s Report, in collaboration with Catalyst 2030, nearly 75% of respondents do not believe that their education is preparing them to manage their mental health.

At Catalyst 2030, we believe that social entrepreneurs have many tried and tested solutions to the challenges that local, national and international governments face. This report outlines evidence-based principles and methods that have been tried and tested by social entrepreneurs around the world. Being close to the problem and part of the audience they seek to impact, they have innovated, iterated and reiterated their strategies and solutions.

Pathways to Transforming Education is the brainchild of the members of Catalyst 2030’s Issue-Based Education Collaboration, which has 60+ members from 20 countries.

Created, written, edited and designed by social entrepreneurs, the report combines the learnings at the intersection of education with gender parity, social justice, active and empathetic citizenship, climate change and conflict. We recognise that access to quality education has to be seen as a cornerstone of achieving the SDGs. Significant progress has been hindered by the lost years of the global pandemic. The action to redress that imbalance is crucial.

Social entrepreneurs are at the frontline of education. Their voices must be used to help define strategy and policy. This report amplifies such solutions to help political leaders and funders and we look forward to working with you to catalyse systemic, lasting changes in education. We urge you not just to read the report, but to collaborate with us to implement the ideas that it presents.