Pathway to Link Humanitarian Cash to Social Protection through Social Accountability

In response to the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, governments have introduced over 1,600 social protection measures in almost all the world's countries and territories. Cash assistance - a critical intervention in supporting the world's most vulnerable people - also grew by 240% during this time, reaching 1.1 billion people. However, most of these support systems are temporary, and there are critical gaps in coverage, adequacy and comprehensiveness of social protection interventions.

World Vision's approach to social protection includes direct delivery of social protection assistance through cash and voucher programmes; facilitating access to government-led social protection; improving the effectiveness of the government-led social protection by promoting the voices and accountability of community members; and advocating for social protection that is child-sensitive, gender-responsive, inclusive and accountable by leveraging social accountability approaches that have proven to put affected communities at the centre promoting decision-making and rights based approaches with constructive dialogue and effective improvement of access, scale, quality of support provided by duty-bearers.

This document highlights examples of World Vision's work worldwide in social protection and provides recommendations to governments and the international community