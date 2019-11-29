Partnerships Review: Research for Health in Humanitarian Crises

1. SUMMARY

The Research for Health in Humanitarian Crises (R2HC) programme, funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID), the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the Wellcome Trust and managed by Elrha, aims to improve health outcomes by strengthening the evidence base for public health interventions in humanitarian crises.

Elrha commissioned this review of R2HC research partnerships to document a nuanced understanding of the opportunities and challenges to effective partnership working in academic–humanitarian research collaborations. The methodology comprised a review of the partnerships literature and Elrha documentation, and key informant interviews with a purposive sample of fourteen people; twelve were identified from seven research partnerships operating across a range of countries and disciplinary areas.

They came from universities in the south, international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), and NGOs in the global south. Interviews provided insights into the nature and dynamics of research partnerships.

Review findings show that there are many opportunities and challenges associated with effective humanitarian research partnering, and that fair and equitable partnerships do not materialise without consciousness and intent.

Factors found to promote fair, equitable and effective partnerships include establishing a way of working that encourages trust, empathy, honesty, openness and flexibility among partners, with each partner being clear on its own non-negotiables. Functional interpersonal relationships are important, as are the individuals who straddle the worlds of humanitarian response and research. Open discussion of roles and responsibilities in all stages of the research cycle, and creating the space for mutual learning, can help to break down assumptions and ensure knowledge and experience are effectively harnessed. Humanitarian health research commonly involves evaluation of a humanitarian intervention or approach; the buy-in of the intervention implementer is crucial, and it is also important to ensure that timeframes for the research and the intervention align.

Factors found to inhibit fair, equitable and effective humanitarian partnerships operate at three different levels. At an individual level, mindsets can mean a lack of respect for different knowledge and skills, or a reluctance to consider how affected populations might actively participate in the research process. At an institutional level, academics are not necessarily trained to manage projects or partnerships and may not have experience doing so. Northern academic incentives affect authoring and conference participation, and may privilege peer-reviewed journal articles over other more accessible outputs, such as briefings or infographics, that may be more effective in sharing learning. At a systemic level, in the humanitarian ecosystem there is still a strong tendency for northern research funding to go to northern universities.

There is evidence in this review that the quality of relationships and processes affects the quality of research, and concrete examples demonstrate that valuing the knowledge and expertise of in-country partners and local/affected populations in processes such as research design and data analysis can enhance the research by generating better quality data and more relevant findings. The leadership and management style of the grant-holder affects the way in which the partnership operates, for better or for worse, and this relational aspect should be assessed as part of donor granting processes.

Whilst some review respondents felt that they were championing good partnering practice, such as seeking to involve southern practitioners and academic partners in co-production of knowledge, there is more work to be done by all actors in the humanitarian research ecosystem to ensure that such practice becomes the norm. Key recommendations to the humanitarian research sector include several specific considerations for donors and research fund managers to actively incentivise equitable research partnerships, stimulating intellectual leadership and more active involvement of actors in the global south in humanitarian research agenda setting and throughout the research process.