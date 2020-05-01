Partnership Management between UNICEF and CSO in the Context of the COVID 19 Pandemic

UNICEF is committed to the principles of budget flexibility, adaptive programming, meaningful partner interaction, and UN harmonization. The operationalization of these principles is even more critical during this unparalleled time:

Budget flexibility: UNICEF allows partners to adjust all activity-level budgets by up to 20% without any additional documentation or prior UNICEF approval, so long as there is no increase to the overall budget of the Programme Document. This flexibility extends to all activities, including in-country management and support staff; operational costs; and planning, monitoring, evaluation and communication.

Reprogramming: UNICEF recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic as a force majeure as defined in the General Terms and Conditions of partnership. This allows suspension or termination of Programme Documents for non-critical activities by UNICEF and/or partners in case of need. However, UNICEF welcomes consideration of amendments to timelines (e.g. no-cost extension) and interventions (e.g. reprogramming) to minimize impact on CSO personnel, maximize relevance of programme activities, and ensure judicious use of funds. Where Programme Documents should be amended, UNICEF and partners discuss and process Programme Document Amendments.

Partner interaction: UNICEF offices post new partnership opportunities on the UN Partner Portal. CSOs are also encouraged to use the UN Partner Portal to submit unsolicited concept notes.

Harmonized UN due diligence: Partners who have created profiles on the UN Partner Portal and have signed partnerships with UNHCR or WFP are exempt from additional UNICEF due diligence verification.