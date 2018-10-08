Partnering for Africa's future: Japan and UNDP
TICAD's Role in Advancing Africa's Development
Conflict dynamics have increased the vulnerability of the population, damaged agriculture, fisheries and livelihoods, and affected freedom of movement, trade and local governance.
Since TICAD VI in 2016, Africa has been on the move.
After hitting a cyclical low point in 2016, African economies are recovering and prospects are bright; six of the twelve fastest growing economies in the world are in Africa. Life expectancy, education and decent incomes are on the rise. Safety, rule of law, participation and human rights have increased, and, in the past two years, social unrest has dropped far faster in Africa than the global average.
Such results have been achieved thanks in part to TICAD’s longstanding commitment to humancentered development on the continent.
TICAD also has a vital role in the coming years, and recognizes that maximum progress will be made by:
Taking an integrated approach to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda, which are closely related.
Understanding the growing role that business has in facilitating development in Africa, especially in fair trade and investments, technology transfer, decent jobs, and entrepreneurship.
Building on the successes of TICAD VI and the pillars it identified, including structural economic transformation, resilient health systems, and social stability.
Responding strategically to other relevant agreements such as the Sendai Framework and the Paris Agreement.