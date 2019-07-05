05 Jul 2019

Participatory agro-climate information services: A key component in climate resilient agriculture

Report
from CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security
Published on 29 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.28 MB)

Citation

Simelton E, Aus der Beek R, Duong TM, Le TT, Le XH, Madsen EJ, Nguyen YT, Noorlander J. 2019. Participatory agro-climate information services: A key component in climate resilient agriculture. CCAFS Policy Brief No. 13. Wageningen, the Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

Permanent link to cite or share this item: https://hdl.handle.net/10568/101922

Abstract/Description

The brief promotes participatory agro-climate information services as a key component in achieving climate-smart agriculture. The brief emphasizes that actionable agro-climate information starts with—and responds to—gender-based needs of farmers, integrated at all stages of the value chain. Timely forecasts and accurate agroclimate advisories have been proven to provide farmers with production, adaptation, and mitigation benefits.

CGIAR Author ORCID iDs

Elisabeth Simeltonhttps://orcid.org/0000-0002-0486-627X

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.