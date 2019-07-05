Citation

Simelton E, Aus der Beek R, Duong TM, Le TT, Le XH, Madsen EJ, Nguyen YT, Noorlander J. 2019. Participatory agro-climate information services: A key component in climate resilient agriculture. CCAFS Policy Brief No. 13. Wageningen, the Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

Permanent link to cite or share this item: https://hdl.handle.net/10568/101922

Abstract/Description

The brief promotes participatory agro-climate information services as a key component in achieving climate-smart agriculture. The brief emphasizes that actionable agro-climate information starts with—and responds to—gender-based needs of farmers, integrated at all stages of the value chain. Timely forecasts and accurate agroclimate advisories have been proven to provide farmers with production, adaptation, and mitigation benefits.

CGIAR Author ORCID iDs

Elisabeth Simeltonhttps://orcid.org/0000-0002-0486-627X