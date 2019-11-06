Parliaments as partners supporting the Women, Peace and Security Agenda

Recognizing the value of the UNSCR 1325 to ongoing efforts to protect and promote of women’s rights and gender equality, this Handbook provides guidance to parliamentarians on their role in supporting the WPS agenda. It is intended to equip them and those interested in working with MPs with tools to progress the WPS agenda with ideas for action, by showcasing real-life examples from other countries. The Handbook consolidates the lessons learned from UNDP’s Global Project on Parliaments and Civil Society as Partners Supporting the WPS Agenda and complements them with international best practice and evidence on the ways in which parliaments can support women’s participation in peacebuilding and security.